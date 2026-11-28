By Hadiza Yusuf

The Kano State Government has deployed newly trained National Forest Guards to tackle banditry, kidnapping, and other security threats, particularly in communities bordering Kaduna and Katsina states.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf announced this on Saturday during the passing-out parade of the first batch of 1,000 National Forest Guards held at the Kano State Corporate Security Institute, Zakirai, Gabasawa Local Government Area.

Yusuf said the initiative was introduced to strengthen security in vulnerable communities and protect forests that could be used as hideouts by criminals.

“Insecurity has increasingly become a challenge in some communities across Kano State, particularly those bordering neighbouring states such as Kaduna and Katsina, which have experienced security challenges, including banditry and kidnapping,” Yusuf said.

“In our collective efforts to address this menace, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, through the Office of the National Security Adviser, graciously extended this important initiative to Kano State by approving the establishment of the National Forest Guards to complement the existing security architecture,” he added.

According to him, the initiative will improve security operations, strengthen intelligence gathering at the grassroots, and protect rural communities.

“The establishment and training of the National Forest Guards represent a step towards securing our forests, protecting vulnerable communities, and enhancing intelligence gathering at the grassroots level.”

Yusuf urged the graduating guards to work closely with conventional security agencies, gather credible intelligence, and support lawful security operations.

He also warned them against abusing their responsibilities.

The governor further urged them to uphold discipline, integrity, professionalism, and respect for the rule of law.

“You are expected to serve as vigilant guardians of our forests and rural communities. You must work hand in hand with established security agencies, gather credible intelligence, support lawful operations, and contribute positively to maintaining peace and order,” he said.

He listed the establishment of the Anti-Phone Snatching Squad, the Kano State Security Neighbourhood Watch Corps, and the Multi-Agency Taskforce on Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking as some of the measures taken by his government to address insecurity.

The governor called on residents, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and community groups to cooperate with the Forest Guards, stressing that security was a shared responsibility.

“We are committed to supporting security agencies through financial and other forms of assistance,” he added.