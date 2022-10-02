By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Despite the spate of kidnapping and terrorism in parts of the country, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has said the insecurity is yet to reach a war situation.

Earlier, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye, had said the current security situation of the country is tantamount to being in a war.

The cleric noted that there is no regard anymore for monarchs like it used to be as kidnappers now abduct monarchs from their palaces at will.

In a chat with Vanguard on Sunday, CAN’s Director of National Issues and Social Welfare, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, said though insecurity is still rife in the land, the country is not yet in a war situation.

He, however, warned that the situation might deteriorate to a state of war, if nothing is done to arrest the downward spiral of the nation’s security.

“If the insecurity bedeviling our nation had deteriorated to a war situation, you (Our Correspondent) and I won’t be discussing freely right now.

“But if we fold our hands and fail to up our game to counter the terrorists, we might reach a war situation someday.

“Our military have the capacity to crush the enemies of the state and they are doing their best, but we suspect sabotage in the counter-terrorism efforts because our troops were, in the past, deployed to Liberia and other foreign countries for peacekeeping missions and they were highly successful.

“Recently, we had to raise N50m ransom in two installments of N35m and N15m as well as bought three motorcycles to secure the release of a church member and his family after two weeks in terrorists’ den in Kaduna.

“So, the security challenges are still rife in parts of the country, but we are optimistic the situation will improve. That is the hope we have as Christians.”

