Atiku laments abduction of NYSC prospective corps members

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has called on the Federal and Imo State governments and security agencies to urgently secure the release of travellers, including prospective National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, members, abducted in Imo State.

Atiku, in a statement posted on his X platform on Monday, described the abduction of 20 travellers as “heartbreaking”, saying while some of the victims had been rescued, others remained in captivity.

“The abduction of 20 travellers, including prospective corps members, in Imo State is heartbreaking. Some have been rescued, but others remain in captivity. I urge the Federal and Imo State governments, and all security agencies, to act with urgency and bring everyone still being held home safely,” he said.

He also drew attention to the continued captivity of more than 70 pupils and students abducted from Mussa and Lassa communities in Borno State.

“In Borno, more than 70 pupils and students abducted from Mussa and Lassa remain in captivity months later. These children must not be forgotten. Their families deserve clear updates, and the public deserves answers,” Atiku said.

The former Vice-President criticised the security situation in the country, saying Nigerians remained exposed to kidnappers despite the Federal Government’s pledge that savings from the removal of fuel subsidy would help fund security.

“Tinubu promised that savings from subsidy removal would help fund security. Yet Nigerians remain exposed to kidnappers on our roads, in our communities and around our schools,” he said.

Atiku said young Nigerians were increasingly exposed to insecurity at different stages of their education and transition into adulthood.

“Young people face danger in secondary school, struggle with unaffordable fees at university, and are now targets on their journeys to NYSC camps. This is a generation being failed at every stage,” he stated.

He also questioned the government’s handling of pipeline security contracts, alleging that huge contracts were being awarded to politically connected companies while ordinary Nigerians remained vulnerable to criminal attacks.

“Meanwhile, huge pipeline security contracts go to politically connected companies, while ordinary Nigerians are left to face criminals. The first duty of government is to protect lives,” he said.

Atiku expressed hope for the safe return of all abducted persons and reiterated his commitment to building what he described as a safer and more affordable Nigeria.

“While we pray for the immediate and safe rescue of every abducted young person and the return of all those still unaccounted for, my promise to build a safer and more affordable Nigeria, where young people can create, build and prosper, remains unshakable,” he said.