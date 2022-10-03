.

…As police arrest 2 suspects

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—Gunmen, weekend, kidnapped the traditional ruler of Owa Onire, the Onire of Owa-Onire in Isin Local Government Area of Kwara State, HRH Abdulrahaman Ifabiyi and his driver.

Vanguard gathered that the monarch and his driver with one of the natives of the town yet to be identified were kidnapped at gunpoint while returning from a social function.

It was learned that wife of the monarch was also kidnapped but rescued by police, during which two of the suspected kidnappers were arrested.

Already, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Paul Odama has dispatched a team of investigators, joined by vigilante to rescue the monarch and others still in captivity.

Vanguard gathered that, unknown to the monarch and his entourage, who were inside the Lexus 300 SUV, the kidnappers were said to have laid ambush on the road for them and stopped the SUV at gunpoint.

The kidnappers took away the monarch, his wife, the driver and another passenger inside the SUV before the wife was later rescued.

Sources in the town, however, confided in Vanguard that, the wife of the monarch was said to have been let off hook after the kidnappers noticed that she was having problem with one of her legs.

Vanguard further learned that the kidnappers have been operating in the area over a long period of time but that the vigilantes of the town have been resisting their dastardly act.

Contacted, the state Police Command Public Relations Officer, Mr. Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the incident to Vanguard, said men of the command in conjunction with the vigilante of the town had arrested two persons in connection with the incident.

