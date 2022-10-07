…says oil subsidy will be discontinued in 2023

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that government alone cannot continue to fund the tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The President stated this while delivering his speech at the presentation of 2023 budget proposal before a joint session of the national assembly on Friday.

Drawing reference from the practice in some other climes, Buhari said that government will adopt other measures to properly fund education in Nigeria.

The President also said that oil subsidy will be discontinued in 2023.

Tagged “Budget of fiscal sustainability and transition”, the 2023 budget size was 19.76 trillion.

