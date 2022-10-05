.

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The President, President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of a new Postmaster General/Chief Executive Officer (PMG), for the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST).

This is followed the recommendations made by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami).

The new Postmaster General of NIPOST, Hon. Adepoju Adeyemi Sunday, is appointed for an initial term of five (5) years.

Hon. Adepoju is a professional accountant and a former member of the Federal House of Representatives from 2011 – 2015 and 2015 – 2019, representing Ibarapa East/Ido Federal Constituency.

According to a statemeent signed by the spokesperson to the Minister, Uwa Suleiman, the appointment of Hon. Adepoju as the new PMG of NIPOST is with immediate effect.

NIPOST is an agency under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

Recall that the Minister had on September 22 approved the appointment of Barrister Bulus Samuila Yakubu as acting Post Master General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer, NIPOST following the suspension of Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi from office.

