Budding Nigerian singer Chia Achinkaa Emmanuel known professionally as El-Elman has continued to engrave his name in the hearts of music lovers across Nigeria.

Dubbed the “rising star”, El-Eman has been a revelation and shining star in the Nigerian entertainment industry. His fearless approach and consistent release of hit songs some of which includes, crazy life, your lane, olorun maje has helped to fetch him enormous reputation that transcends beyond Nigeria.

In a recent interview, the artist labelled Afrobeat as “highly infectious” while commending the frontier stars pushing the sound globally.

“Africa is gradually taking up space. Around the world our sound (Afrobeats) is becoming highly infectious and appreciated. I must commend the efforts of some of the new age stars pushing this sound including Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido and not forgetting Fela and many OG’s”, he said.

“I pick inspiration from all these stars and am committed to making great sounds which i believe will help place me among the best”.

With his next single of the year to be released before the end of the year, El-Elman looks prepared to propel his progress further in the ever bubbling entertainment industry.

