.

– Advocate return to the traditional system

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi has disclosed that democracy is not working for Nigeria, hence, seek a return to the traditional system of government.

Fielding questions from journalists after receiving the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Mahood Balogun at his palace in Iwo, Osun state on Tuesday, he said the present system is no longer democracy but a “demonstration of crazy”.

He stated that politicians in the country have been committing the same mistake ancient traditional authorities made by maltreating their subjects, hence, power masses in the country will support the return of power to the traditional authority again.

“Politicians have made nonsense of democracy, what we have now is a demonstration of crazy. I am not surprised that it is not working for us, it is not our way. The African way of government is the traditional way of government and when the kings can thread the path of righteousness and can do what we are doing from here in Iwo, believe me, we will take back our power. Our people will fight for us but nobody will fight for a king that is threatening his own people.

“Today, politicians are the ones maltreating the populace, so they are now in the same position as the kings of yesterday. It is time to weed them out and allow the traditional authority to take over”, he said.

Speaking on the ties between Ibadan and Iwo, the monarch said the two ancient towns are inseparable, adding that hence, the visit was meant to further solidify the relationship.

“Iwo is the only natural town that has never been defeated by any war or invasion in Yorubaland. So Ibadan is very vital to the race because it has saved us from several invasions”, he added.

RELATED NEWS