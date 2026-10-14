Nollywood film ‘Jagun Jagun 2’ for release Dec. 4

Highly anticipated Nollywood epic sequel, “Jagun Jagun 2,” is set for release on Netflix on Dec. 4.

Filmmaker and producer of the film, Femi Adebayo, made the announcement on his official Instagram page, @femiadebayosalami.

He confirmed that the epic blockbuster will premiere exclusively on Netflix, following the release of the first part “Jagun Jagun: The Warrior”, in 2023.

The post reads: “Even in his absence, his name remained a curse whispered behind closed doors.

“Some men are made by war. Others are the reason kingdoms learn to fear it.

“JAGUN JAGUN 2: WAR OF WARRIORS.

“ONLY ON NETFLIX DECEMBER 4, 2026,”

The first part of “Jagun Jagun,” which premiered in 2023, follows the story of Gbotija, a young man determined to become a formidable warrior, and joins the army of Ogundiji, a powerful and feared warlord.

His journey exposes him to the brutal realities of warfare, loyalty, ambition and revenge, as he navigates a world shaped by violence and the power struggle.

The film is produced by Femi Adebayo and directed by Tope Adebayo Salami and Adebayo Tijani.

It featured prominent Nollywood actors, including Lateef Adedimeji, Odunlade Adekola, Ibrahim Yekini, Bukunmi Oluwasina, Bimbo Ademoye, Faithia Balogun, Muyiwa Ademola, Adebayo Salami and Mr Macaroni.

The production received industry recognition at the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), where it won Best Indigenous Language Movie (West Africa) and Best Costume Design.

Although the release date and title of the sequel have been confirmed, details of its full storyline and the cast members are yet to be officially disclosed.

The announcement has generated anticipation among movie enthusiasts, particularly fans of the original production, which attracted attention for its portrayal of Yoruba culture, traditional warfare, royal intrigues and power struggles. (NAN)