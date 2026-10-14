Tension in Ibadan as suspected thugs attack Accord gov candidate supporters

By Adeola Badru

Tension erupted in Ibadan on Wednesday as suspected street urchins allegedly attacked the political train of the Accord governorship candidate in Oyo State, Oriyomi Hamzat, during a procession in the Molete area, leaving some supporters injured and vehicles vandalised.

The attack reportedly disrupted the peaceful procession organised by hundreds of supporters to welcome Hamzat back to Nigeria from the United Kingdom, raising concerns over political intolerance and the safety of political activities in the state.

The procession, which took place in Molete, within Ibadan South-West Local Government Area, reportedly turned chaotic when the suspected attackers allegedly ambushed the supporters and pelted them with stones.

The development sparked anger among members of the political train, some of whom were reportedly injured in the attack, while several vehicles in the convoy were vandalised.

The situation threatened to degenerate into a confrontation as aggrieved supporters became increasingly agitated over the alleged assault.

The intervention of Hamzat and security operatives reportedly helped to calm frayed nerves and prevent the supporters from launching a reprisal attack.

Condemning the incident, the aggrieved supporters described the attack as an affront to democratic freedom, insisting that no individual or group should resort to violence to intimidate people because of their political affiliations.

“This is democracy. You have the right to support any candidate of your choice. We ought to have outgrown this kind of politics of bitterness and thuggery in Oyo State,” one of the supporters said.

They expressed dismay that a procession organised to welcome their candidate could be disrupted by violence, stressing that political differences should not be allowed to threaten the peace or undermine the right of citizens to associate with candidates of their choice.

“Some of our members were injured during these unprovoked attacks. Also, some of the vehicles in our convoy were vandalised,” the supporters said.

Despite the incident, the group insisted that the attack would not discourage them from supporting Hamzat’s governorship ambition, describing him as a peaceful politician.

“Hamzat is a man of peace. We have left the place,” they added.

The supporters said the procession would continue from the Ibadan Toll Gate end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and terminate at the headquarters of Agidigbo FM radio along the Iwo Road–Ojoo Expressway.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed the incident during a telephone conversation with our correspondent.

“I am aware of the attacks,” he said.