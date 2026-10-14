Jigawa economy hits N5.65tn, grows from 2019 — Namadi

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State

By Muhammad Inuwa, Dutse

The Jigawa State Government has said the state’s economy grew from N3.62 trillion in 2019 to N5.65 trillion in 2023, reflecting an increase in nominal gross domestic product (GDP) over the four-year period.

Governor Umar Namadi disclosed this during the dissemination of the Jigawa State Gross Domestic Product (SGDP) Survey 2025 at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Dutse.

The survey was conducted by the Jigawa State Bureau of Statistics in collaboration with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), with support from the World Bank.

According to the report, the state’s GDP rose from N3.62 trillion in 2019 to N3.72 trillion in 2020, N4.44 trillion in 2021, N5.01 trillion in 2022 and N5.65 trillion in 2023.

Namadi said the figures represented a 35.92 per cent increase in nominal terms over the four years, with annual growth rates of 19.30 per cent in 2021, 12.86 per cent in 2022 and 12.77 per cent in 2023.

The Statistician-General of the Jigawa State Bureau of Statistics, Dr Jamilu Garba, said the SGDP Survey 2025 comprised four reports: the 2024/2025 Annual School Census, Non-Formal Education Census, Agricultural Structure Survey and Jigawa State GDP Survey covering 2019 to 2025.

Presenting findings from the Agricultural Structure Survey, Garba said it covered 955,410 farming households across the state, of which 943,563 engaged in crop production and 705,952 participated in livestock activities.

He said the survey revealed that only 7.1 per cent of farming households had access to agricultural extension services, while 3.9 per cent accessed credit facilities and 1.9 per cent belonged to cooperative societies.

The findings also showed that 91.1 per cent of farming households did not keep farm records, while only 15.1 per cent practised irrigation farming.

On food security, Garba said only 25.2 per cent of households were fully food secure, while 34.3 per cent experienced severe food insecurity.

He said the findings would guide government interventions to expand irrigation, strengthen agricultural extension services, improve access to finance, promote cooperative farming and accelerate the transition from subsistence to commercial agriculture.

Garba described the findings as evidence of the state’s economic potential, particularly in agriculture, manufacturing, trade and services.