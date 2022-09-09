Every day we see the rise of new Influencers on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, SnapChat which has given new marketing approaches by big brands in Nigeria, brands like Glo Nigeria, Flutterwave, etc.

Co-founder of Beta Digitals Ifeanyi Onyeka; a Nigerian Entrepreneur and Social Media Strategist speaks about the impact Influencers are having on social media these days, he hinted that “Successful social media campaigns done by these top brands always involve influencers because the audience or their target market resonates with these influencers, so it becomes easier for them to sell the product or service they have to render”

Ifeanyi Onyeka added that in Nigeria Influencers are on the rise from Tech Influencers, Skit Makers, Fashion and Lifestyle influencers, and they are shaping the next generation of marketing.

It is quite a knowledge how difficult it is for small or medium scale businesses can’t run Influencer marketing due to how expensive it can be as these influencer have millions of followers, but rather work with micro influencers and stick with them.

Compared to Paid advertisements on social media, influencer marketing strategies are much more effective in terms of results, as companies do not have control over paid advertisements. These top brands do not just pay these influencers for a gig, they get to make them brand ambassadors for the company which is a long term contract.

Ifeanyi however cited “Fisayo Fosudo” who is Nigeria’s biggest YouTuber, and tech reviewer started his journey as an Influencer 4/5 years ago, he reviewed gadgets to his little followers, and provided support to those who are looking to get a new device, at first he was not making any money off it, but fast forward to 2022, he is taking Africa and the world by storm, with over 100,000 YouTube subscribers.

There is so much to be attained with the use of Influencer Marketing in Nigeria, and it is a great and ideal way for top companies to connect with potential clients out there.

