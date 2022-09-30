By Theodore Opara

Black Badge: That is the label under which Rolls-Royce offers the top-of-the-line versions of its various model series. SPOFEC, a NOVITEC GROUP Company, specializes in high-end refinement of the current vehicle range of the British luxury automaker. The German manufacturer also offers custom personalisation for the top-of-the-line models.

A new addition to the range is a SPOFEC variant of the current Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost, which improves the four-door’s driving dynamics and gives it even more thrilling looks.

SPOFEC engine tuning pumps peak power of the twin-turbo V12 in the bow to 519 kW / 706 hp and peak torque to 1,002 Nm. This engine slings the refined luxury liner from rest to 100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds. The top speed remains electronically limited to 250 km/h.

The SPOFEC designers also took on the looks of the Black Badge Ghost and endowed it with a tailor-made carbon body styling kit to give it an even more extravagant appearance. Also indispensable in this regard are the SPOFEC 22-inch king-sized wheels, which were developed in cooperation with Vossen, the American manufacturer of high-end wheels. In addition, there is a SPOFEC suspension module for a ride-height lowering by about 40 millimeters.

Twelve cylinders, a displacement of 6.75 liters and two turbochargers: There are reserves slumbering in the engine of the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost, which the SPOFEC powerplant engineers use to provide owners of this luxury sedan and their passengers even more driving fun. Without impairing its silkiness and durability, of course.

To this end, the processor-controlled SPOFEC N-TRONIC plug-and-ply performance module is adapted to the electronic engine management system. Custom-programmed maps for injection and ignition, as well as a moderate increase in boost pressure enhance the performance considerably.

The Black Badge Ghost produces 441 kW / 600 hp ex-factory. In SPOFEC specification, it puts out 106 more horsepower and consequently 519 kW / 706 hp at a low 5,400 rpm. Peak torque also grows, by 102 to 1,002 Nm at a low 2,400 revolutions. In perfect interaction with the eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive, the SPOFEC-refined sedan weighing some 2.5 metric tons accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds. The top speed remains electronically limited to 250 km/h to protect the tires.

The SPOFEC concept for the Black Badge Ghost naturally also includes a stainless sport exhaust system, which comes in two different versions for vehicles with or without visible tailpipes. The version with actively controlled butterfly valves optionally also allows varying the exhaust note of the V12 between subtle and thrillingly sporty by remote control from the cockpit.

SPOFEC has earned a global reputation because the German automotive refinement specialist knows how to give the various Rolls-Royce models a distinct, sporty-elegant visual touch as well. This philosophy was also applied to the Black Badge Ghost, for which the company developed tailor-made aerodynamic-enhancement components produced from lightweight yet high-strength carbon.

The SPOFEC front fascia is designed to replace the production component in its entirety and give the Rolls-Royce an even more striking face. Optionally also with vertically arranged LED position markers. It compels on account of its aerodynamic efficiency, reducing front-axle lift at high speeds and thereby further optimizing the handling stability. In addition, its large air intakes direct the airflow even more purposefully to the radiators and front brakes.

The SPOFEC rocker panels give the Ghost a longer and lower visual stance in the side view. They are available in two variants for vehicles with short or long wheelbase.

The SPOFEC rear fascia comes with or without cutouts for the exhaust tailpipes and in concert with the subtle lip spoiler on the trunk highlights the sporty upgrade.

The unmistakable SPOFEC look of course also includes tailor-made alloy wheels that make perfect use of the available space under the front and rear wheel arches. The SPOFEC SP2 wheels with nine twin-spokes were developed in cooperation with American manufacturer Vossen. The exclusive rims of size 9.5Jx22 for the front axle and of size 10.5Jx22 for the rear axle are produced using hi-tech forging and machining technology. Customers can choose from various surface finishes and 72 different colors. High-performance tires of sizes 265/35 ZR 22 and 295/30 ZR 22 are an excellent choice not only for reasons of appearance. They also optimize the handling.

These effects can be enhanced even further with the SPOFEC CAN-Tronic suspension module. It intervenes in the control of the Ghost’s air suspension and lowers the ride height of the vehicle by about 40 millimeters up to a speed of 140 km/h. At higher speeds, the body automatically reverts to the original level.

SPOFEC also customizes the interior of the Black Badge Ghost according to the wishes of the owner. A virtually endless variety of colors to choose from is just as much a matter of course as consummate precision workmanship.

RELATED NEWS