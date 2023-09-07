Russian Aurus set to shake table in ultra luxury segment

By Theodore Opara

RUSSIAN vehicles are not popular in Nigeria, neither are they all over the world. But there is a Russian vehicle that can sweep you away. It is the Aurus Senat, a brand that is competing in the ultra-luxury segment of the automobile world. Aurus Senat comes in three special categories, targeting the very best in the ultra-luxury category, where the Rolls Royce reigns supreme. But Aurus seems to have thrown a serious challenge to customers in this segment with its resemblance to the Rolls-Royce Phantom.

From the interior to the exterior, the Aurus Senat is the true definition of luxury, offering everything the Rolls-Royce can boast of. Its creation started less than five years ago, but the world is hearing the sound bite of the Aurus family, which is available in normal wheelbase, limousine, and sport utility vehicles (Komendant). While the Aurus Senat and the Limousine are targeted at the Rolls-Royce Phanthom, the Aurus Komendant has taken the battle to the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Bentley Bentayga.

The creation of the Aurus Senat was a challenge thrown to the car makers to design a car that could rival the very best in the world’s ultra-luxury car segment, and they seem to have met and surpassed the task. For instance, the Aurus Senat Limousine was unveiled in 2018 as the Russian Presidential Vehicle, and it was built exclusively for specific customers and within the price range of Rolls-Royce. Its design started with a contest between Russian carmaker Marussia and NAMI (the Russian Federation). The design turned out to be a Rolls-Royce Ghost look-alike. This well-crafted ultra-luxury car is powered by a 4.4-liter V8 engine with 439.8 kW at 5500 rpm and brake horsepower of 598 kW at 5500 rpm.

The torque is 649 lb-ft at 2200–4750 rpm, while the fuel system is biturbo direct injection and the fuel is hybrid gasoline. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in nine seconds with its all-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic transmission. The brake specs are ventilated discs rear and front, with 255/55 R 20. The L700 features an additional body panel between the front and rear doors in the long wheelbase shape, which includes a window in between.

The interior is custom-made and shows leather upholstery for all four seats, door panels, and armrests. Its dashboard features a screen for the driver and an additional one for the infotainment center, developed entirely by NAMI. The drive train was produced by the Russian company and Porsche. It is a twin-turbocharged V8 hybrid system. The Sport Utility Version of the Aurus (Komendant) shares so much with the sedan and the limousine in terms of luxury and engineering, which include a 4.4-liter V8 engine and air suspension.