By Efosa Taiwo

World Number 1, Iga Swiatek fought back from multiple deficits to get past sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 as she booked a spot in the final of the US Open.

The match lasted 2 hour 11 minutes as the Polish came back from a one-set deficit, as well as from a break down in the third set twice.

This will be the first time the 21 year-old will be featuring at the final of the US Open which also is in line to be her third ever grand slam final.

“I felt a huge difference between the first set and the last two,” Swiatek said in her post-match press conference. “I’m pretty happy that I got my level of energy up a little bit.

“Aryna made it difficult today, for sure. I felt like she was serving pretty solid. It was hard to come back in the third, but I’m pretty happy that I did.”

Swiatek will now meet fifth seed Ons Jabeur in Saturday’s women’s singles final after Jabeur breezed past No.17 seed Caroline Garcia 6-1, 6-3 in the first semifinal.

The US Open women’s final is set to witness a first time champion when both Swiatek and Jabeur take to the court.

Subscribe for latest Videos

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.