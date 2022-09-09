By Efosa Taiwo

World Number 1, Iga Swiatek fought back from multiple deficits to get past sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 as she booked a spot in the final of the US Open.

The match lasted 2 hour 11 minutes as the Polish came back from a one-set deficit, as well as from a break down in the third set twice.

This will be the first time the 21 year-old will be featuring at the final of the US Open which also is in line to be her third ever grand slam final.

“I felt a huge difference between the first set and the last two,” Swiatek said in her post-match press conference. “I’m pretty happy that I got my level of energy up a little bit.

“Aryna made it difficult today, for sure. I felt like she was serving pretty solid. It was hard to come back in the third, but I’m pretty happy that I did.”

Swiatek will now meet fifth seed Ons Jabeur in Saturday’s women’s singles final after Jabeur breezed past No.17 seed Caroline Garcia 6-1, 6-3 in the first semifinal.

The US Open women’s final is set to witness a first time champion when both Swiatek and Jabeur take to the court.

