.

•Abductors arrested, docked

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

One of the four kidnapped indigenes of Ikare Akoko, in Ondo state, Bashiru Adekile, allegedly tortured by his abductors, has died. Adekile, died two weeks after he and other victims were released by their captors.

A family source, said that the victim, who was reportedly tortured by his abductors, had been hospitalised, since his release, due to the internal injury he sustained. The family source said he died on Thursday. Recall that they were abducted last month on Ikare-Owo road.

The victims spent three days in the thick forest where they were held before they were released after collecting N4 million ransom.

Meanwhile, an Akure Chief Magistrates’ Court has remanded the suspected kidnappers of the deceased and four others. The suspects include llyasu Lawal, 27, Mohammadu Abubakar Siddi, 26, Garba Bature, 36, Abubakar Dengy, 20 and Mohammed Moshere, 25. They were arraigned for unlawful possession of weapons, armed robbery and kidnapping.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Adeoye Adesegun, told the court that the defendants shot at the head of one Adejoro Muda, the driver conveying the victims. Adesegun said the suspects carted away one Samsung Galaxy note 8 valued at N143,000 and one itel Android phone valued at N47,000, and a cash sum of N36,000.

The prosecutor said the offences were contrary to and punishable under Section 6,(A&B)1,2,3(1) (b),3 of Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act Cap 147, Vol.4, Laws of Ondo State Nigeria, 2006.

The Presiding Magistrate, Mayomi Olanipekun, ordered the suspects to be remanded at Olokuta Correctional Center pending legal advice from the DPP. Olanipekun, therefore adjourned the case till November 29, for legal advice.

RELATED NEWS