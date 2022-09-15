By Godfrey Bivbere

The new Commander, 81 Division Garrison of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General, M.A. Sadiq has stressed the need for collaboration amongst security agencies in the country in a bid to tackle the security challenges in the country.

Brigadier-General Sadiq made the call in Lagos at a safety sensitization awareness drive by Zone F, of the South-West zone of the Federal Fire Service, FFS said with the current security challenges, no security or para-military agency can work alone.

The Army Chief also charged Nigerians to be careful and adhere to advise by the FFS to prevent outbreak of fire. He further noted that a lot of lives and properties have been lost to previous fire incidents in the past.

On why he attended the safety sensitisation awareness drive, he noted that “it will go a long way to explain the level of synergy between the military and other para-military organizations. And of course, this is what the country is in need of at this time when we are facing several contemporary security challenges.

“No man, no organisation can stand alone and every organisation’s role is important in what government approach to address the challenges before us.”

On the safety sensitisation awareness drive, the Army Chief said “It is very important. I would have loved if you can carry this campaign up to rural areas. But again; we have been witnessing a series of fire outbreaks with very devastating consequences.

“We have been seeing fire outbreaks in markets, in some organisations, companies, and so on. It is imperative that everybody should adhere to some of these fire rules that they (fire service) have enumerated here. It will go a long way in saving not only lives but equally the properties of the people.

RELATED NEWS