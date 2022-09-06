By Gabriel Olawale

The Sahara Centre and the Lagos Urban Development Initiative, LUDI have admonished the Lagos State government, estate developers and other critical stakeholders to prioritize community perspectives on plans for recreation, leisure and tourism in their development agenda.

Speaking during the unveiling of a report titled; “Understanding Residents’ Perspectives on Recreation, Leisure, and Tourism: a case study of Lagos Island”, Executive Director of The Sahara Centre, Dr. Adun Okupe, said that urban planners need to create cities that are responsive to residents’ needs for work and play.

Adun explained that the pilot report revealed that community engagement needs to be fostered to build trust and strengthen social cohesion in a way that empowers the public to contribute to socially relevant issues, including development of the recreation sector.

She hinted that the finding revealed the need for awareness programmes on the value of leisure and recreational activities for personal growth and community development, with benefits including the opportunity to unwind, relax, and re-energize, which can contribute to improved physical and mental health and well-being.

“Given the importance of recreation and leisure activities to social cohesion and their contributions to sustainable development, this project provides insights into strategies for building sustainable communities in Lagos and other cities in Africa.”

On her part, Executive Director of Lagos Urban Development Initiative, Mrs. Olamide Udoma-Ejorh said that addressing residents’ concerns about infrastructural provision, safety and security, public spaces and leisure spaces can drive urban consumption, leading to responsible gentriûcation and contribute to more sustainable livelihoods for Lagos Island residents.

