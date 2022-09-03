.

By Esther Onyegbula

Global Environmental and Climate Conservation Initiative (GECCI) has called on the government through the Ministry of Education to restructure the curriculum to ensure that the third term school curriculum emphasises crop production.

The organisation gave the charge during its sensitisation and advocacy training on climate change as it relates to Agriculture at the Ansar-ru-deen Primary School, Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos.

According to the Director General Southwest, Global Environmental and Climate Conservation Initiative, Mr. John Obasi, “the government should ensure that the 3rd term curriculum emphasises on crop production, which will involve the inclusion of the pupils with practical skills in promoting food sufficiency.”

“The government should endeavour to employ professional agricultural science teachers that are passionate about carrying out the teachings of Agricultural science for effective delivery.

As well as provide the schools with necessary amenities like boreholes (water) and tools to work with.

“There is a need for the government; through the Lagos State Ministry of Education and Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture to fund and key into projects as laudable as this, Obasi added.

Speaking on the project, Alli Adijat Ajoke, Project Coordinator, Global Environmental and Climate Conservation Initiative said that the inclusion of the pupils in crop production is part of the organisation’s commitment to educating and empowering the students with necessary agricultural skills.”

Explaining further, Ajoke noted that the pupils of primary 4-6 were grouped as farm managers and were engaged in the process of crop production, which involved planting the maize seed in

March, alongside their Agric teachers ( Mr. Idowu and Mr. Lawal)

and the harvesting in June.”

“The harvested maize was distributed to the management, staff, and farm managers (pupils). Other pupils from the lower classes were not left out too as they were seen jubilating and hoping to have this experience when they get to upper class.”

On some of the challenges encountered during the project, Mr. Felix Kure revealed that the soil type on the farmland was not the same, and the level of growth of the crops grown on the same day did not germinate evenly. Some plants grow rapidly while others took time to grow. We observed some parts of the soil are more fertile than others. The use of scarecrow shall be adopted in the next phase to prevent birds from destroying the crops during germination.”

“Also as a result of lack of funds to get the labourers, we were unable to clear the farmland for the second time before harvesting the maize.”

Kure noted that monitoring and supervisory of the school farm( project) were done by Mr. Obasi John and Mrs. Alli Adijat on a 2-week interval respectively and the record was kept in the school, for attendance. While farm record book was also kept with the Agric teachers and farm managers to record daily activities on the farm as regards the progress of the plants.”

