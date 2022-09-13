.

– Assures the highest youth votes from the region for Tinubu/Shettima

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

All Progressives Congress (APC ) Northwest Youth Leader, Abdulhamid Umar Mohammad has described the Northwest as a deciding factor and stronghold to take the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmad Tinubu to victory in the 2023 General elections.

The Youth Leader who assured that the Northwest will deliver the highest number of votes, especially from the young ones to the party’s presidential candidate, noted that there is a need to carry more youth from the region along in the party affairs because they have been working tirelessly to mobilize grassroots support for the party’s candidates.

He said in a statement that going by the number of Permanent Voters Card, PVC registrants, the region has the highest number of total registered voters of about 22 million and youth constitute about 70 per cent of the new registration across the country.

According to Mohammad, “going by our calculations, we plan to get about 50 per cent block votes from youth in the Northwest for Tinubu/ Shetima in 2023. If we combine that with other targeted votes from elderly people that we have been making efforts to mobilize, then this will amount to about 10 to 12 million votes from the Northwest region alone.”

He said ” the region, which is now competitive has been a stronghold of the APC and it is one of the deciding factors to cruise the party to victory in the 2023 presidential elections. However, more youth from the Northwest should be carried along because we have started a grassroots campaign like never before for the party. We are familiar with the Northwestern political terrain as a youth that worked to garner support for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 and 2019 in the region and we need to be heard.”

Mohammad said the completion of the voter registration exercise saw a rise in the number of youth who partook in the exercise, adding that youth leaders across the Northwestern states under his leadership have welcomed more youths into APC in the Northwest.

