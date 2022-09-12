Still basking in the euphoria of the success of her last sophomore single which she called ‘Falling 4 You’, Maria Obidi, popularly known as Nikki Maria, a fast rising singer, songwriter and performing artiste, is set to concretize her hit record progress with yet another single titled ‘Party Final’, which has been said to be produced by Kulboy.

Recall that Nikki Maria became the cynosure of all eyes when she released her most recent song and ever since then, she has continued to get deserved attention from music lovers around the world. The song actually did very well as it was well rated among other songs at that moment.

Now, the momentum keeps rising as the sexy diva is ready to serve her fans with a hot new single which, according to her, is set to be released on September 23, 2022. The song, an amapiano tune, will be a song for all party occasion.

While making a teaser of the song on her Instagram page, Nikki Maria said she had specially done the party kind of song for her fans after she felt she had done a love song. “I feel my fans deserve a new vibe which they can party with. And Party Final is the real deal. It a song for everybody anytime anyday. It can never be a dull moment when the song drops on September 23, 2022.”

