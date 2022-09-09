By Dapo Akinrefon

THE National Lottery Trust Fund, NLTF, has promised to support the National Anti-Corruption Marathon and the National Youth and Students’ Summit on Anti-corruption.

NLTF’S Executive Secretary, Dr Bello Maigari, pledged when he received the Chief Commissioner of the Public Complaints Commission, PCC, Mr Abimbola Yusuf, in his office in Abuja.

The Anti-Corruption Marathon and 4th Edition of the students’ summit will hold on October 1, as part of activities lined up for Nigeria’s 62nd Independence anniversary celebration.

Maigari noted that the support was in line with the cardinal objectives of the NLTF of promoting social cohesion and national development goals, including education, health and sports, among others.

The NLTF boss said: “The National Lottery Trust Fund, between 2014 to date, has equipped over 2,500 public primary schools and organisations, with key sporting equipment in nine different sports.

“As a result of the NLTF’s sports intervention, pupils across the country have now developed interest, and are fully participating in sports.”

While assuring the PCC of the agency’s readiness to support the Marathon, he said: “You have come to the right place because NLTF is actively set up to see how it would harness resources to channel it on national sports development.

Speaking earlier, the PCC boss said that he was at the agency as part of the commission’s efforts at strengthening partnership with the NLTF.

Yusuf said: “The tour is to formally request for partnership and goodwill from your ever dependable organisation, which is strategically important.

“It is a fact that your good office passionately maintains zero tolerance to any form of corrupt tendencies and ill practices in our polity for many years.”

RELATED NEWS