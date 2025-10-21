Senate hails EFCC on anti-corruption efforts, pledges enhanced oversight, support

EFCC

The Senate on Tuesday commended Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for its performance in the fight against economic and financial crimes, particularly the significant progress recorded in 2024.

This followed adoption of a motion sponsored by Sen. Emmanuel Udende (APC- Benue) during plenary.

Udende said that EFCC received 15,724 petitions in 2024, opened 12,928 case files, filed 5,008 cases in court and secured and recorded 4,111 convictions, the highest in any single year since the commission’s establishment in 2003.

He said that the commission also recovered substantial funds in local and foreign currencies, alongside various forfeited assets, thus contributing positively to Nigeria’s economic framework and international image.

“Despite limited resources, personnel constraints and the increasing complexity of financial crimes, EFCC has remained committed to its statutory mandate.

“Its work continues to inspire public confidence in the nation’s anti-corruption efforts and strengthens Nigeria’s reputation globally,” he said.

Sen. Onyekachi Nwebonyi (APC-Ebonyi), who seconded the motion, also commended the commission’s transformation under the current administration.

“This is the first time EFCC is living up to the expectations of Nigerians without relying on media trials. They have recovered over N500 billion in 2024 alone. This is commendable,” Nwebonyi stated.

He applauded to President Bola Tinubu for appointing the right people to lead key anti-corruption institutions, describing the EFCC’s giant strides as a revolution.

Sen. Saliu Mustapha (APC-Kwara), however, raised concerns over EFCC’s retention of a statutory percentage of recovered funds, questioning whether adequate legislative approval had been sought.

“EFCC is entitled to a percentage of recoveries under the law, but has this chamber ever received any request or communication on this? We must improve oversight in this regard,” he said.

In his remarks, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, clarified that the law required the president to seek senate’s approval for any such retention, not the EFCC.

He mandated relevant committees to follow up on whether such requests had been made.

“The role of EFCC is not just to prosecute but also to deter crime. For every conviction recorded, at least, 20 other crimes are likely prevented,” he said.

Akpabio urged the commission to continue its work with transparency and accountability, while assuring that the National Assembly would continue to offer full legislative backing to sustain the war against corruption in Nigeria.

Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti), moved an additional motion to formally commend the president for his support to EFCC, including leadership appointments and budgetary provisions that had enabled the agency’s success.

“The president deserves credit for ensuring the EFCC is properly funded and empowered. His leadership has directly led to more recoveries, deterrence and convictions, marking a bold step in Nigeria’s anti-corruption war,” Bamidele said.

The senate, in its further resolutions, commended EFCC for its unwavering dedication, professionalism and notable achievements in combating financial crimes, especially its record performance in 2024.

It mandated relevant committees to continue to provide effective oversight and legislative support to strengthen the commission and other anti-corruption agencies.

It commended Tinubu for his strategic support and commitment to anti-corruption efforts in the country, including the appointment of capable leadership at EFCC and provision of adequate funding.