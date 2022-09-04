One of the upcoming artiste and rave of the moment, EazyKayy has dropped his latest single called “LOCO”.

It will be recalled that EazyKayy is signed on by Canadian record label, Ciebel Jay Inc.

LOCO is a vibrant dance afrobeats song reminiscent of original dance pop or Shake & afro distinct sounds with the confidence of a danceable tune.

It has a kick with its killer bass and guitar strums. It literally makes you want to dance.

The song is about a man who’s fallen for a woman’s love that makes him loco.

From his first single of the year, Eazykayy hopes to leave a lasting impression on his listeners with sounds, and an originality they’ve never heard before.

Born as Ifeanyi Emmanuel Uchegbu shared what inspired LOCO “Well i’ve heard a lot of stories of beautiful ladies trying to get down with a guy in the club because of how he spends or how rich he is, not even minding their boyfriends sometimes, so yeah that was mostly how I got the inspiration immediately I heard the beat. Hopefully before the end of the year my full album will be read or early next year, but for now it’s LOCO Szn!

Loco by Eazykayy out now on all platforms

Instagram – Eazykayy

Twitter- Eazykayy

Tiktok – Eazykayy

