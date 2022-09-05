



…PDP, irrevocably committed to exceed expectations of Nigerians..Sen. Jarigbe Agom





By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governorship candidate for Cross River State, Sen. Sandy Onor has pledged to ensure that the state regain its lost spot as a prime tourism destination in the global tourism map when elected as the governor in 2023.



Sen. Onor stated this at Begiaba , Northern Cross River during the annual Obudu New Yam festival celebrated over the weekend.



He lauded the visionary leadership of erstwhile Governors Donald Duke and Liyel Imoke for harnessing the vast tourism potentials of the state into a global brand lamenting that the monumental gains have been wiped out under the current administration .



His words :It’s unbelievable that under an Obudu son as the governor of state, Obudu Mountain Race is no more, the Obudu Ranch Resort which was a prime tourist’s cynosure of the tourist public is now in ruins. The entire tourism sector in the state has been bastardized”



“Our government will work assiduously to regain our lost glory not only in tourism but across every sector where we dominated and became a reference point given our comparative advantage” ‘



In his remarks, the Senator Cross River North, Jarigbe Agom Jarigbee commended the rural fathers for peaceful celebration urging them to sustain the mutual and harmonious coexistence to accelerate economic development



He revealed the PDP family is united and committed towards uplifting the well-being of the people through provision of needed basic amenities since the APC clearly lacks the sincerity and capacity to deliver durable dividends of democracy despite controlling the executive arm of government especially in the state.



” Our scorecard across the state even as opposition party legislators in terms of projects,, scholarships , job creations ,employment, palliative care, capacity building and start off grants are simply a tip of the iceberg.



“We are irrevocably committed to exceed your expectations come 2023.To be candid, we have genuine projects on ground to solicit for electoral supports ahead 2023 more than our state government. Our statistics are verifiable,not audio inclined”,” he said.



Speaking , the chief host and Chairman , Cross River State chapter of the PDP, Venatius Ikem Esq. revealed that the celebration was designed to unite Obudu people in celebration of the new yam which is traditionally regarded as the king of crop in the locality.



He thanked Senator Jarigbe for the various projects cited across the ten wards of Obudu noting that the impact of the such infrastructure on the beneficiaries was huge.



On the significance of the celebration, the Clan. Head of Begiaba Community , His Highness Chief Samson Ogar revealed that the event is the highest annual traditional festival in Obudu instituted by their forbearers to appreciate nature for a successful farming season.



“This is in respect of the cultivation of yam which is the king of crop in an agrarian locality,” the monarch said.

