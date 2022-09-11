.

President Muhammadu Buhari will visit Imo state on Tuesday to commission projects that have been completed by Governor Hope Uzodimma-led administration.

This was contained in a statement by Dr Paul Ihunanya, titled ‘As Buhari visits Imo again’ released on Saturday

Recall that Buhari paid an official visit to the state on Thursday, September 9, 2021, where he launched projects and had talks with Igbo leaders.

His second visit, next week, is expected to base “sundry matters but largely for the commissioning of completed projects by the 3R Government.”

The statement also reads that the President will “be the commissioning of Owerri-Orlu road, a Federal Road built by the 3R Government and the newly built & furnished Imo State House of Assembly (IMHA) Complex.”

It read, “In the penultimate month, His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma had hinted on President Muhammadu Buhari’s working visit to Imo State for sundry matters but largely for the commissioning of completed projects by the 3R Government.

“This is the second visit by Mr President within a space of roughly one year. During the last visit, Governor Hope Uzodimma gathered Igbo leaders for the reception of Mr President and utilized the opportunity to galvanize relationship between the Igbos and the Federation, with a focus on the inclusion of Igbos in the administration and development of the nation.

“Mr President’s second visit to Imo, within a year, is a clear indication on the unprecedented developmental drive of the 3R Government. Top on the President’s itinerary during the visit would be the commissioning of Owerri-Orlu road, a Federal Road built by the 3R Government and the newly built & furnished Imo State House of Assembly (IMHA) Complex.

“It will be a period of roll call, on the projects of the 3R Government and a showcase to the world, on the achievements of the Shared Prosperity administration of His Excellency, the Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma.”

