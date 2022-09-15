.

By Wole Mosadomi, MINNA

Bandits have attacked some villages in Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State, killing one person, injuring another and abducting no fewer than 10 persons.

It was gathered that one of the villages attacked was Ebbo, where the office of the vigilante was attacked and a vigilante member killed, another seriously injured.

According to sources, the incident took place around 11 pm on Wednesday.

Vanguard gathered that the bandits with sophisticated weapons were said to have first stormed villages including Angwan Dajin Gomna in the Kpada community where they kidnapped five persons and later Zago and lLafiyan Zago villages where they kidnapped another set of five persons.

It was gathered that the bandits had earlier invaded Ebbo village but were overpowered by the vigilantes after six minutes of gun battle.

Besides the loss of lives and abduction, the bandits were said to have moved from house to house and looted foodstuffs and other belongings of the villagers.

Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, who confirmed the incident said suspected armed men attacked vigilante office at Ebbo village via Lapai, shooting sporadically.

“One of the vigilantes was, unfortunately, shot dead by the bandits while one other sustained injury. Police tactical team has been drafted to the area and effort is ongoing to apprehend the bandits,” the PPRO assured.

RELATED NEWS