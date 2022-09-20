By Chinonso Alozie

The management of Imo State University, IMSU, yesterday, pulled out from the almost seven months strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, and announced that it has opened the university for academic activities.

The management made this known to newsmen in Owerri, through the IMSU Public Relations Officer, Ralph Njoku.

According to him, it was the decision taken by the management that should they continue to delay, the school would lose so many students who are desirous of education, especially applicants who were yet to be matriculated.

However, he said that the school has no issue with ASUU and that the decision was to prevent any action to shortchange the next generation.

According to him, “The management has decided to open the university for academic activities. We don’t have any issue with ASUU, we just open the school for academic activities. Lecturers who are willing will now come to start lecturing.

“We decided that we don’t want to shortchange our next generation. Just like the 2022 applicants, we have not even matriculated them and we are coming up with 2022/2023. If we keep delaying, we will lose so many people who are desirous of university education. So, we felt it is time to hold the bull by the horn.”

