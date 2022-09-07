By Adegboyega Adeleye

Afrobeats superstar, Burna Boy has once again dragged fellow superstars, Wizkid and Davido while replying to a Twitter user.

In what is seen as a swipe at the music stars, The African Giant didn’t take likely the online assault targeted at him by the Twitter user as he gave the controversial response.



In a now-deleted tweet, he wrote “If he(Wizkid) wasn’t my guy, I’d have banged(punched) him in the face on sight so his Twitter jokers realize I’m not Davido.

“But Alhamdullilah I know better and I’m matured enough to know he (Wizkid) is not you”

Burna Boy’s tweet was a reply to a comment from an anonymous Twitter user.

The user commented on the number of certifications Burna Boy has. The Grammy-winner proceeded to list out the certifications for his Grammy-nominated ‘African Giant’ album as a correction to the ignorant and misguided user.

Burna Boy got infuriated when another user commented that his ‘African Giant’ doesn’t have the most certification and an angry Burna replied to the user saying “Come and collect it from me and give Wizkid.”

Mentioning Wizkid’s name led another user to comment: “Egbon, you go still call Wizkid your friend”.

Burna Boy didn’t take the comment likely as he made the shocking reply- “If he (Wizkid) wasn’t my guy then I would have banged in the face on sight just so his Twitter users realize I’m not Davido.”

