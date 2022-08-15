.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, LAGOS

THE Lagos State Government, weekend, announced the teaching of History as a stand-alone subject in schools in the state.

Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, OEQA, at the state’s Ministry of Education, Mrs Abiola Seriki announced this in a directive through the Director of Research, Mrs E. Pelemo.

The directive titled ‘Re-introduction of History in Lagos Schools,’ reads: “I have the directive of the DG (OEQA) to inform you that the teaching of History as a stand-alone subject is back to schools.

“In line with the directives from the Nigerian Education Research and Development Council, NERDC, the subject has been re-introduced in the National Curriculum and the current Lagos State Unified Schemes of Work for primary and junior secondary schools.

“You are to note that while the subject (History) is compulsory for both primary and junior secondary school classes, it is an elective subject in the senior secondary school.

“To this end, I am further directed to inform you that the subject should be taught in primaries 1 and 2 and JSS 1 and 2 classes in the 2022/2023 academic session.”

