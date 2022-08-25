By Gabriel Enogholase

AHEAD of 2023 general election, President of Nigerian Baptist Convention, NBC, Dr. Israel Akanji, has called on Nigerians to use their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, to elect a government that will sweep away the evils militating against the progress and development of the country.

He spoke in Benin City, Edo State, while declaring open the Men’s Missionary Union, MMU, of the convention during its 42nd Annual Conference.

He lamented that although Nigeria was well blessed by God in terms of human and natural resources, some people were out intentionally to sell the country to the highest bidder.

He said: “Our roads are bad, our farmers can no longer go to their farms, our women and daughters are being raped, there is ethnic cleansing, cybercrime, insecurity, etc. In fact. there is actually no place to hide in the country.”

“We owe ourselves and future generations by exercising our franchise during the 2023 general elections. I called on Nigerians voters to vote people with confidence, who will rebuild this country. They should not vote on political sentiment but for a candidate that has competence, character to deliver this country. We need men with good character and competence. We must use our PVC, which is our weapon to chase our the evils in the country.

“The level of insecurity is so alarming and is lingering so long. President Muhammadu Buhari and his security chiefs should adopt new strategies in riding the country of the criminal elements.”

He commended the MMU for the conference and for not abandoning their responsibilities to the church and families, just as he challenged clergy men in the Convention to be married to the church and not abandoned their responsibilities for other things.

Earlier, National chairman of MMU, Dr. Soye Asawo called on the Federal Government and leaders of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to go back to the negotiating table to resolve the contending issues, warning that the 2023 general elections was very closed.

