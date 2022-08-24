By Juliet Umeh

West Africa’s Carrier and cloud -neutral Tier III data centre, has obtained the BSI ISO 45001 certification.

The BSI ISO 45001 is an international standard for health and safety work developed by national and international committees, independent of governments.

It is designed to help organisations of all sizes and industries put in place a safe working environment for their employees and will among other benefits enable Rack Centre to reduce workplace injuries, illnesses and create better, safer working conditions.

Chief Operating Officer for Rack Centre, Mr Ezekiel Egboye, said that the company is one of the few data centres in the region to obtain the BSI ISO 45001 certification.

He said: “This is in addition to previous ISO certifications obtained by West Africa’s leading carrier and cloud neutral Tier III constructed facility – the ISO 9001-2015 Quality Management System; the ISO/IEC 27001:2013, an Information Security Management System and the ISO 22301-2012, Business Continuity Management Certification.

“The certification also covers Rack Centre’s data centre campus expansion which increases the current data centre capacity from 1.5MW to 13MW and is slated for delivery in 2023.

“We welcome this new addition to our array of BSI ISO certifications as it demonstrates vividly Rack Centre’s commitment to the safety of its workplace and a conducive environment for the workforce.

“We are concerned about the physical and mental wellbeing of our workforce and so dedicated to creating a favourable and internationally benchmarked environment for them. We will continuously evaluate and improve our practices, to ensure we provide a safe environment for our workforce, clients, and community,” he added.

RELATED NEWS