Fulham began their return to top flight football with a deserved 2-2 draw, forcing Liverpool to fight back on two occasions.

Serbian forward, Aleksandar Mitrović found the back of the net twice in the 32nd and 72nd minutes and Jurgen Klopp’s men fought back through Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah in the 64th and 80th.

The hosts began the game on the front foot and signalled an instant threat inside the opening minute through Mitrovic, who prodded a shot wide of the post.

Klopp’s side threatened for the first time on the 15-minute mark, seeing Luis Diaz curl an effort into the net only to be denied by the offside flag following Andy Robertson’s earlier forward run.

Salah’s header flew wide a short while later, while Joel Matip was forced to block a drive from outside the box.

Fulham had the lead just after the half-hour mark, Mitrovic leaping highest at the back post to head home a Neeskens Kebano cross.

The Reds almost had an instant reply before half-time, though, as Diaz slid inches from Robertson’s low ball before the winger struck the woodwork with another dipping shot.

Liverpool made a double substitution early in the second period, introducing both Nunez and Harvey Elliott from the bench – the latter replacing Thiago in a forced change.

It was the hosts who almost struck again, with Kebano hitting the post thanks to a well-hit shot from inside the box.

Against the run of play, the hosts won a penalty as Virgil van Dijk tangled with Mitrovic after a swift counter.

Following a VAR check to confirm, the striker converted from 12 yards to restore the advantage for Marco Silva’s outfit.

The Reds responded and again levelled the encounter inside the final 10 minutes of the match.

A ball forward from Trent Alexander-Arnold found Nunez, whose touch fell to Salah to slide the loose ball into the net from close range.

Jordan Henderson struck the crossbar from distance in added time, though the Reds had to settle for a draw.

