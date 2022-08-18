IBB

By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi has congratulated Nigerian former head of state, General Ibrahim Babangida on his 81st birthday anniversary.

Obi’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement he issued via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

He said, “On behalf of my family and me, I wish to most sincerely congratulate our revered leader, Your Excellency, General Ibrahim Babangida, on the occasion of your 81st birthday today. Your contributions to opening up Nigeria’s economy remain immeasurable.

“May the almighty and merciful God grant you more healthy, fruitful, and happy years; and continue to bless and protect you and your family always. – PO,” he added.

Lately, Obi has been meeting with various political leaders in the country to consolidate on his support base both online and offline.

But, the Labour Party candidate is still expected to visit the former head of state in his Hilltop residence in Minna, Niger state.

Recall that Obi on Wednesday visited legendary Nigerian saxophonist and afrobeat singer, Femi Kuti to appeal to the musician.

Kuti was earlier attacked by supporters of Obi (Obi-dients as popularly called) for allegedly calling Obi-dients “Zombies.”

RELATED NEWS