By Emmanuel Okogba

Former Napoli player Bruno Giordano believes Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen is a better header of the ball compared to Manchester United star, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Giordano was speaking in an interview with calcionapoli where he said Osimhen ranks higher because he is a better utilizer of space.

Both players score goals with their heads and had a great campaign last season in their respective domestic leagues.

“We are talking about an incredible player and we are not discovering him now,” Giordano said.

“He opens gaps for his teammates, walks the defences and then scores. He does not give up and is always the protagonist : he plays every ball as if it were the one of life.

“The header. In this way he is even stronger than Cristiano Ronaldo.”

“His only problem can be linked to the injuries that have tormented him in these first two years at Napoli. Then he can improve a bit in his shooting, especially with his left foot.”

They were the highest goal scorers for their clubs last season.

