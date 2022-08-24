Delta born billionaire and Special Guest of Honour to the Launching/Unveiling of Delta State University, DELSU Students’ Union Government, SUG Entrepreneurial Community, Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko has donated a whopping sum of #50 million as an endowment fund to assist students of the institution who might want to engage in acquiring special skills for future endeavour.

Nwoko made this donation immediately after delivering a heart rending lecture on the Economy and Insecurity under the theme: “Education and the New World”.

The thoroughbred English trained lawyer, insisted that this situation had often left the young ones frustrated and desperate with no hope of survival in a system that is supposed to cater for all in terms of security and welfare.

His words, “I love students, because I like the fact that they are studying. It’s an inspiration for me that you are studying; and that is why I decided to come to share my experiences with you.

“On this note, for the purpose of this laudable programme that you have initiated as students of this great citadel of learning under the auspices of the SUG, I will donate the sum of #50 million into an endowment fund that I will name after my two little kids – Munir Halifat DELSU-SUG Endowment Fund. Please note that the criteria to access the fund is your passion for skill that you can turn into an enterprise going forward from your being a student to an employer of labour”, Nwoko pledged.

In his goodwill message as the Vice Chancellor of Delta State University Abraka, Prof. Andy Egwunyenga commended Prince Nwoko for his show of humanity and support, not only to the students but to the entire university community.

