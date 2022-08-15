.

...Threaten showdown with oil multinationals

By Emma Amaize, Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Emem Idio, ASABA

THE 21st Century Youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience, 21ST CYNDAC, a coalition of Niger Delta activists, weekend, threatened a showdown with the oil multinationals if the Federal Government failed to inaugurate the governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, cleared by the Senate since 2019, after one week.

Also, a labour group, Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees, AUPCTRE, also appealed to Buhari to inaugurate the NDDC board.

21ST CYNDAC in a statement by its spokesperson, Izon Ebi, said: “If the government does not inaugurate the substantive board of the NDDC, after one week, we will have no choice but to mobilise like minds in Niger Delta for a showdown with the oil multinationals because enough is enough.

“The 21st CYNDAC calls on President Buhari to inaugurate the substantive board of NDDC to avoid further compounding the misery of the good people of Niger Delta from their God-given resources.

“The people will remember Buhari-led government as a government that played politics with the development and well-being of Niger Delta, if the president does not inaugurate the board of NDDC screened and confirmed by the National Assembly since 2019 to hit the ground running.

“It is really sad that after the conclusion and submission of the forensic audit, the substantive board is yet to be inaugurated by a government that claims to love Niger Deltans and fighting corruption.

“Niger Delta will not allow unprecedented exploration and degradation any longer since the administration of President Buhari is not sincere with the development and well-being of the Niger Delta region and its people.”

Meanwhile, General Secretary of AUPCTRE, Sikiru Wahid, in the statement appealed to President Buhari, National Assembly, President of the Senate, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Umana Umana, to take urgent steps to ensure NDDC delivered on its mandate.

He said: “As critical stakeholders in NDDC, and of the regional development efforts, after taking a critical review and appraisal of all the happenings within and around the NDDC, since January, 2019, have resolved as follows:

‘’That we as staff of the NDDC collectively, under the umbrella of AUPCTRE, cannot fold our hands while different political actors from the region through their actions or inactions undermine the enabling Act of the NDDC, and so threaten, the corporate existence of the commission.

‘’That as a union, we say to all political heavy weights from the Niger Delta, that enough of putting personal interest over and above the development of the region for which the vehicle of the NDDC was setup.”

