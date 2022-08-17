.

•Suspected bandits arrested in Lere community

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA—A lady, Hajiya Bilkisu, alleged to be housing suspected kidnappers in Mariri community of Lere local government area of Kaduna State, was yesterday, lynched while trying to escape.

Seven suspected bandits allegedly housed by Hajia Bilkisu were also arrested.

Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this, said in a statement, that the arrests were the result of sustained intelligence gathering. “Troops of Operation Safe Haven acted on the credible intelligence, and arrested members of a kidnap syndicate, identified as follows: Musa Adamu, Abdullahi Usman, Suleiman Hasidu, Usman Jibril, Saidu Isa, Hassan Abdulhamid and Idris Sani

“One Hajiya Bilkisu, a suspected accomplice who had been housing the arrested persons, was unfortunately lynched by members of the community as she tried to escape.

“The Kaduna State Government noted the report with satisfaction and commended the troops for their prompt action on credible intelligence gathered. The government urged security agencies to ensure a thorough investigation of the suspects.

“Furthermore, the Kaduna State government appealed to citizens to avoid all forms of jungle justice and to give security agencies the needed cooperation to work in line with the dictates of the law.”

