By Emmanuel Okogba

Anthony Joshua didn’t seem to take his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in their second meeting very well as he stormed out of the ring and almost left the arena after the result was announced.

Usyk out boxed Joshua and won by split decision, but the furious Brit took hold of two belts, threw them down and left the ring.

After some talking to by his team, he came back and praised Usyk for being a phenomenal boxer.

A livid Joshua had asked Usyk, “You’re not strong, how did you beat me? I had character and determination.”

Praising Usyk, Joshua said: “Usyk is one hell of a fighter. That’s just emotion.

“If you knew my story, you’d understand the passion. I’m not an amateur boxer. I was going to jail and I got bail and I started training. If I got sentenced, I wanted to be able to fight.

“It shows the passion we put into this. For this guy to beat me tonight, it shows the levels of hard work he must have put in so please give him a round of applause as heavyweight champion of world.

“They said that I’m not a 12-round fighter. I ain’t 14 stone, I’m 18 stone, I’m heavy. It’s hard work. This guy here is phenomenal.”

Anthony Joshua lost his temper after losing his rematch to Oleksandr Usyk and reacted angrily by throwing two belts out of the ring. 🚨pic.twitter.com/VjS8z3UrGl — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 20, 2022

