Jake Paul’s boxing career in doubt after broken jaw from Joshua fight

By Enitan Abdultawab

Jake Paul has admitted that the devastating jaw injury he suffered during his defeat to Anthony Joshua could force him into an early retirement from boxing.

Paul opened up on the aftermath of the December bout, revealing that doctors are still monitoring the injury months after he was stopped by the former heavyweight world champion.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer told Uncrowned recently that uncertainty still surrounds his future in the sport.

“We’ll see what my doctors say. I’ll be able to get a more accurate timeframe, or can I even fight again? That is definitely in the realm and possibilities of things [that I can’t],” he said.

The 29-year-old explained that although the injury has gradually improved, he has not yet been cleared to resume sparring.

“[The jaw] does feel a lot better as weeks and time goes by, but I definitely need to get cleared first to be able to spar. Most definitely, [my boxing career could be over. It just depends on how the bone heals.

“Then, also, there’s a tooth missing. I’m pretty sure I’m going to have to get an implanted tooth of some sort. I’m not sure how much time that’s going to add to things, but we just have to see and figure out what the smartest thing is for me.”

Paul’s defeat to Joshua marked only the second loss of his professional boxing career, but it was widely viewed as his toughest test after previously facing ageing fighters and crossover athletes.

Despite the painful defeat and lingering injuries, Paul insisted he had no regrets about stepping into the ring with Joshua.

“I think it was such a win on so many different levels, and I had a really good experience. Just overall, such a net positive for me, my companies, my fighting experience, my content.

“I just really will fight anybody, to be honest. I’ve been saying that, and I think people now believe me, but I’m here for entertainment purposes,” he added.

On December 19, 2025, Joshua defeated Jake Paul via sixth-round knockout in a well-reported heavyweight bout in Miami, Florida, broadcast on Netflix.