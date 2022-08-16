.

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

Gunmen, Sunday, reportedly invaded Orie market in Agbedo community of Igalamela/Odolu council area of Kogi State, killing one person and abducting another.

The kidnappers afterwards demanded a N20 million ransom.

It was gathered that the gunmen in their large numbers stormed the market at 2 pm shooting sporadically to scare the people in the market.

The development caused pandemonium in the market as one Johnson was hit by the bullets and died in the process. One other person was said to have been abducted and whisked to an unknown place.

Vanguard, however, gathered, yesterday, that the family members of the abducted person have been contacted and demanded a N20 million ransom.

It was reliably gathered that the incident was the third time in a row when gunmen would attack the market and abduct people and later demand ransom.

Investigations further revealed that the hoodlums were taking advantage of the thick Apayan forest in the local government area, which shared boundaries with Enugu and Anambra states to perpetrate their evil acts.

Confirming the incident, Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, William Aya, described it as a case of invasion,saying one Johnson’s shop was attacked and the owner killed, while one other victim identified as Edwin was abducted.

