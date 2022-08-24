By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board CCFIB has approved the promotion and advancement of 2, 382 officers of the Federal Fire Service FFS, the personnel having fulfilled the conditions for promotion and advancement.

Spokesman of the Service, ACG Paul Abraham in a statement said the promotion was announced in an internal memo signed by the Controller General of Fire CGF, Engr. Abdulganiyu Jaji.

According to him, 363 Officers were promoted while 2,019 were advanced, both ranging from the rank of Assistant Superintendents of Fire I (ASF I) and Deputy Superintendent of Fire (DSF) respectively, in the 2022 promotion.

Engr. Jaji expressed appreciation to the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola who also doubles as the Chairman of the Board, and other members of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board for their salient roles in the upgrading of his Officers.

He said the elevation is of great significance to his administration being the first and coming early in his tenure.

“The CGF therefore congratulates all the newly promoted/advanced officers and urged them to put in their best to justify the promotion/advancement.

“He therefore directed Heads of Commands and Departments to decorate all Officers in their respective Commands and Departments”, he stated.

