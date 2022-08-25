Evaluate Media & Softwares Limited, a renowned marketing and media company in Lagos, Nigeria while celebrating its 3rd anniversary, reiterated its commitment to promoting the growth and evolution of small and medium scale businesses in Nigeria through highly subsidized services offerings in branding, public relations and marketing.

The anniversary celebration was held on Wednesday, 18th August, 2022 in their Lagos Regional Office to celebrate three years of providing excellent services and the company’s numerous remarkable achievements in business.

Speaking at the Event, The Chief Executive Officer of Evaluate Media, Collins Oforgu, stated “It’s hard to believe that three years ago we started from scratch re-launching Evaluate Media as a new brand after the challenges we faced as Retrosoft, and then survive through the CoVID pandemic and the harsh economic realities that came with it, to growing our client base to over 200 local and international businesses globally.

“While we celebrate our many achievements today, we understand not many businesses were this fortunate. So we are using this opportunity to restate our commitment to helping small and medium sized businesses to flourish by providing them the necessary branding, PR and marketing opportunities at highly subsidized rates to give them the necessary visibility and help them compete effectively in their various industries,” Oforgu Shared.

“Our SME- PR package is among the many services made available to SMEs from our initiative that proffers tailored solution to the major challenges young businesses face and we are working towards even better solutions in marketing automation, business process digitization, industry and market researches as well as exclusive business advisory and marketing consultation services.

“Whilst we continue creating avenues for business improvement, profitability and sustainability of local businesses, I won’t fail to acknowledge those that gave us the platform for growth and lent us a helping hand towards the successes we have achieved today; our clients, partners and staff. God bless you all greatly,” he stated.

Sharing more insight on the company’s SME product, the Head of Marketing Operations, Aramide Aribigbola stated, “We are always looking for new ways to create relevant solutions to solve the problems that hinder the growth of businesses. Our SME-PR package seamlessly integrates marketing strategies that businesses increasingly need. It includes optimizing their online presence, securing national and global media coverage, professional management of social media communications, defining and managing brand perception, brand reinforcement, revitalization and reputation repair, and corporate support, training, and consultation.”

“Our SME products are offered at subsidized rates because we know marketing can be expensive and not many small businesses can afford to set aside a tangible budget for marketing,” Aribigbola explained.

“Evaluate Media has evolved greatly over the last 3 years and I sincerely believe we will continue to create path-breaking products and services for businesses to grow their brand identity, enhance brand perception and gain maximum visibility in their industries,” she stated.

Evaluate Media is a digital marketing agency based in Nigeria. Because of its unmatched expertise and accomplishments in the digital sector, Evaluate is being hired by increasing numbers of businesses, and individuals to manage their web presence, launch advertising campaigns and provide consultancy services.

