By Vincent Ujumadu

A family court set up to handle domestic violence matters has remanded nine suspected offenders in Anambra State.

The state Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Ify Obinabo, the family court already has 10 pending cases, adding that while nine suspects were remanded, one was granted bail.

She said that although the state has the lowest cases of domestic violence in the country, it had so far recorded five cases of deaths. Two cases that easily come to mind were the late gospel music singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu and the wife of the suspended Chairman of Nnewi North local government area , Mrs Iloka.

The Commissioner, who spoke when a delegation of a women group, the United Business Women And Farmers Association visited her her, said the government of Professor Chukwuma Soludo had zero- tolerance for domestic violence.

She said: “The governor has zero- tolerance for domestic violence, let alone killing one’s spouse; and we as a ministry will continue to ensure the act is put under check.

The national president of the group, Mrs Nkiru Nwagbo, in her speech called on the Commissioner to help her organization in capacity building for its members through various training programmes.

She said the organization has over 8000 members in Anambra State who, she stated, believe in their ability to mitigate their problems through empowerment programmes.

Nwagbo commended Governor Soludo, for taking a drastic action against the transition committee chairman of Nnewi LGA who was being accused of killing his wife.

