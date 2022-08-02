By Kingsley Adegboye

Mall D’Oasis Shop- ping Centre Limited, a commercial development company, which holds and manages the brand name “Oasis” is poised to leave a signature of excellence, satisfaction and quality across its various real estate developments by introducing its flagship development known as Oasis Centre, Ikeja.

The Oasis Centre is a joint mixed-use development between the Nigeria Police Cooperative Multi-purpose Society Limited (POLCOOP) and Mall D’Oasis Shopping Centre Limited, situated along Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja.

The sprawling project which construction started in 2013, is a state of the art lifestyle development, and the first mixed-use space in Nigeria that will house three distinct development types in one property.

First is Retail which comprises a variety of 42 distinct retail brands expected to operate from its ground and first floor. Second is Business, which is a flexible MICE component expected to provide serviced meeting rooms, boardrooms and meeting spaces. And the third is Hospitality with the introduction of a Five-Star hotel component across four floors of the edifice to offer leisure and accommodation for 200 rooms.

Other features expected in the Centre include executive lounges, gymnasium, spa, wellness suite, infinity pool, pool bar, piano bar, all day dining, and a rooftop bar with an open terrace view, overseeing the skyline of Ikeja.

Explaining the uniqueness of having Wyndham hotel brand, a five-star global hotel at the Centre, Mr. Ignatius, a representative of Wyndham hotel in Nigeria said during the tour of the site weekend, that the Wyndham brand at Oasis Centre, Ikeja, will be upscale and first of its kind in the world.

According to him, “In this city within the city of Lagos, Mall D’Oasis is set to enhance the quality of the hospitality industry with the introduction of Wyndham hotel brand – the signature brand of the largest hotel franchisor in the world, with over 8,900 hotels, 812 rooms, in over 95 countries.

“Wyndham is a respected name in the upscale service industry and like every Wyndham hotel around the world, Wyndham hotel, Ikeja, Lagos will deliver comfort that exceeds expectations, with thoughtful services and amenities tailored to make guests make the most of their stay, in ways that are more enjoyable than they can imagine.

“The Wyndham Lagos, Ikeja at the Oasis Centre Ikeja,is the anchor and will be the first hotel of the Wyndham Hotels and Resorts in Africa. Lagos will join cities like London, Dubai, Brussels, Madrid, Istanbul, Delhi, Athens, Milan and many others, and become one of the global locations that brings exceptional value to travellers.

