Peter Oboh

Former British and Commonwealth light heavyweight boxing champion Peter Oboh has hailed the performance of Team Nigeria at the just-concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, saying, Nigeria has proven herself as the giant of Africa; not just in size and but also in action

Nigeria came first among African teams and finished 7th among the 72 Commonwealth nations that took part in the games.

He praised the team and commended the role played by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr Sunday Dare in Nigeria’s success at the games.

“Nigeria took 7th position even ahead of South Africa and Kenya by winning 12 gold medals which I consider, was just like a dream. Their performance was a surprise, even in the eyes of Nigerian sports minister Sunday Dare,” he said

“Truth is, from the beginning, I said that Mr Dare may surprise us but some did not agree. However, we must know that grace differs. Once more congratulations team Nigeria and the minister of sports

Oboh, who was also the WBA Intercontinental light heavyweight champion linked the success of Team Nigeria at the Commonwealth Games with Anthony Joshua’s bid to reclaim the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight belts he lost to the champion Oleksandr Usyk from Ukraine.

“I think Anthony Joshua should flow with the success of team Nigeria in his upcoming fight on the 20th of August in Saudi Arabia.

“Joshua must know that if he loses he will hang his gloves because the new mindset among Nigerians now is to celebrate winners not losers. Joshua has a good pedigree. He must rediscover that winning instinct to endear himself to his teeming Nigerian fans.

RELATED NEWS