File: President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the deployment and re-deployment of nine Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

Mr Mohammed Ahmed, Deputy Director Communications, office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), made this known in a circular issued on Friday in Abuja.

According to Ahmed, the affected Permanent Secretaries are as follows:

Mr Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan, deployed from Ministry of Aviation to Ministry of Police Affairs; Nebeolisa Anako from Ministry of Power to Budget and National Planing; Mr Temitope Fashedemi from Ministry of Police Affairs to Ministry of power;and Dr Emmanuel Meribole from office of the HOCSF to Ministry of Aviation.

Others are; Dr Adaora Anyanwutaku from Ministry of Information and Culture to Police Service Commission; Mr Aliyu Shehu from Ministry of Finance to Ministry of Women Affairs; Mr Udo Ekanem (new appointment) to Service Policies and Strategies Office in office of HOCSF.

The rest are; Mrs Jafiya Shehu on (new appointment) to Ministry of Information and Culture and Mr Faruk Yabo (new appointment) to Special Duties Office, office of the HOCSF.

“Accordingly, the handing over and taking over processes should be completed on or before Friday Aug. 26 except for the Federal Ministry of Finance (Budget and National Planning Arm), which should be carried out as stipulated above.” he said.

