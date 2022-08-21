Today’s Live Eviction Show was nothing short of thrilling. Ebuka kept us on the edge of our seats with hints that he dropped ever so casually. After Iyanya’s performance, Ebuka crossed over to the Level 2 House to proceed with the business of the day.

The 5 Housemate that was to be Evicted from the Big Brother House was Kess. After Ebuka called his name, Kess who had professed to Big Brother earlier today in his Eviction Diary Session that he had a 9.8/10 chance of surviving Nominations, got proceeded to bid his fellow Housemates goodbye. He inaudibly exchanged words with Chizzy and they hugged before he walked towards the exit doors.

Pharrmsavi was the 6th Housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother House. When Ebuka called Pharmsavi’s name, he maintained a stoic demeanor even after he revealed to Big Brother that he didn’t want to leave the Game during his Eviction Diary Session. Housemates were moved by his Eviction and gave Pharmsavi embraces with promises of seeing him outside the House as he made his way to the exit doors.

Pharmsavi told Ebuka that he wanted to open an NGO and educated Nigerians about social issues such as mental health and sexual abuse in his interview with him on stage. We had a look at his time in the House and were entertained by his dance moves and quirky comments. After Evicting Pharmsavi, Ebuka went back into the House and asked Amaka, Chizzy and Modella to stand. Ebuka cheekily left them standing as he signed off from the Live Eviction Show without telling them that they were safe from Evictions.

At least Kess is not leaving the #BBNaija House empty-handed, thanks to our sponsors and his tenacity in the various Arena Games thus far. He will take home one million Naira, courtesy of Oraimo amongst other things such as the delivery of every new Oraimo product for a year, VIP tickets to Oraimo’s December event and an all-expenses paid trip to Zanzibar. From Amazon Farms, he gets 3 months of grocery supplies as well as a share of 2 Million alongside his team of Phyna, Daniella, Bryann, Chizzy and Pharmsavi, courtesy of Knorr. Unfortunately for Pharmsavi, that will be all but of course, they both get the fame that comes with being part of Big Brother Naija.

Once the remaining Nominated Housemates realised they were safe, relief filled the air as they all settled into some kind of normalcy. All except for that Phyna who after Big Brother brought the Level 1 Housemates into Level 2 and announced the merge. Upon realising Groovy’s absence from the Level 1 Housemates, Phyna got upset fearing that he might have been evicted after the Level 1 Housemates told her that they left him in the House as per Biggie’s instructions.