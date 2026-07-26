NSC increases bonuses for Team Nigeria athletes at Glasgow Commonwealth Games

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has announced an upward review of performance bonuses and instant cash rewards for Nigerian athletes competing at the ongoing 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

Kehinde Ajayi, NSC Director of Information and Public Relations, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Ajayi quoted NSC Chairman, Shehu Dikko, as saying that the new reward package was approved to further motivate Team Nigeria athletes.

Dikko said gold medallists would now receive 10,000 dollars, comprising 5,000 dollars as an instant cash reward and 5,000 dollars to be paid directly into their bank accounts.

He said silver medallists would receive 5,000 dollars, comprising 2,000 dollars in instant cash and 3,000 dollars paid into their accounts.

According to him, bronze medallists will receive 3,000 dollars, comprising 1,000 dollars in instant cash and 2,000 dollars paid into their accounts.

Dikko said the initial reward structure was 8,000 dollars for gold medallists, comprising 3,000 dollars in instant cash and 5,000 dollars paid into their accounts.

“After meeting the team in Aberdeen, I decided to increase the instant cash reward to 5,000 dollars as added motivation for all gold medal hopefuls,” he said.

He added that the three gold medallists who won their events on Friday had already received 10,000 dollars each, contrary to earlier reports that they received 8,000 dollars.

“The two gold medallists from Saturday and the silver medallists have also received their instant cash payments of 5,000 dollars and 2,000 dollars, respectively,” Dikko said.

On coaching incentives, the NSC chairman said coaches would receive 5,000 dollars if their athletes won gold medals.

He added that athletes were receiving a daily allowance of 200 dollars, while coaches were entitled to 250 dollars per day.

“There are also special bonuses under special circumstances, such as the on-the-spot cash reward given to Rilwan Idris on Friday to motivate him from a potential bronze position to gold,” he said.

The NSC said the enhanced welfare package was part of efforts to ensure that Team Nigeria was adequately supported and motivated throughout the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.