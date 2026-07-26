Osun Election: AYIWOLA APC youths hold vote sensitization rally for Oyebamiji

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Youths from the three local government areas of Iwo Federal Constituency on Saturday staged a vote sensitization in support of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Osun State, Mr Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), declaring their commitment to delivering the constituency for the party during the August 15 governorship election.

The rally, which attracted thousands of the APC Youth in the onstituency, drew participants from Iwo, Ayedire and Olaoluwa local government areas.

The procession moved through major parts of Iwo, including LA Grammar School, Oke Ibode, Idi Agbede, Ojude Oba, Oke Ode, Olu Ponona and parts of Ayedire Local Government Area, with supporters chanting campaign slogans and displaying party flags.

Speaking during the rally, the APC candidate for the Osun State House of Assembly, Olaoluwa State Constituency, Hon. Adegbile Abefe, said the turnout demonstrated the confidence of youths in Oyebamiji’s leadership.

According to him, the youths gathered to showcase their strength and support for the APC governorship candidate, whom they described as a capable and competent leader to govern Osun State.

Abefe also criticised Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration, alleging that it had failed to fulfil campaign promises on security, healthcare and road infrastructure.

“We want to prove to the whole world that the youths of Iwo Federal Constituency have rejected the incumbent governor because of what we described as his failed promises. The crowd here today shows the organic love and support the people have for Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji,” he said.

Also addressing the gathering, the Chairman of Youth Mobilisation in Iwo Federal Constituency, Comrade Muyideen Abdulgafar, expressed confidence that the APC would secure victory across the constituency in the governorship poll.

He alleged that the current administration had failed to provide quality infrastructure and adequate security, adding that Oyebamiji possessed the competence and capacity to address the state’s challenges if elected.

“We are very sure that by August 15, we are going to deliver Iwo Federal Constituency for the APC. Our governorship candidate has what it takes to move Osun State to greater heights,” Abdulgafar said.

A member of the APC Campaign Council, Yakub Atanda, described the rally as only “a tip of the iceberg,” claiming that about 10,000 youths participated in the mobilisation exercise.

He said the massive turnout reflected the level of support enjoyed by the APC candidate ahead of the election.